Month of April

Fundraiser for FRIENDS of the Clifton Library

CLIFTON, NJ – The FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library are holding a fund raiser through UNO Pizzeria & Grill located at 426 Route 3 West, Clifton on Monday, April 11th. Dine-in or take out. Please come to the library to pick up a certificate to present at UNO at the time of payment as they will donate up to 20% of your check for the FRIENDS of Clifton Public Library. Tel: 973-574-1303.

All You Can Eat Flapjack Breakfast

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 76th “All You Can Eat Flapjack Breakfast” on April 10, 2022 at the Pleasant Plains Firehouse, 40 Clayton Ave., Toms River from 7 am to 12 noon. The breakfast includes flapjacks, sausage, juice, coffee, tea, milk or hot chocolate. All you can eat includes ONLY FLAP JACKS. Free refills on coffee and tea – regular or decaf. Only $8.00 for a great breakfast! Tickets at door. Orders to go are also made. No extra charge. There will also be a 50/50 and gift auction. There will be a collection for the local food pantry. If possible, please bring a non-perishable item. Thank you!

OUTSIDE FUN FOR KIDS – FIRST RESPONDERS DAY AT OCEAN COUNTY LIBRARY

STAFFORD, NJ – Meet the local people who protect us, and learn about the equipment they use, during First Responders Day at the Ocean County Library Stafford Branch, 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 20. Everyone will gather in the Library parking lot, where they’ll be visited by a fire truck, ambulance, and police vehicle. Community Policing Officer Lawrence will demonstrate features of police vehicles and tools that are used in police work. Youngsters will also have a chance to meet firefighters and emergency medical technicians, and get a close look at their vehicles. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free event, which is open to children age 5 and older, and which is subject to weather conditions. Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, and Pinterest.

Beefsteak / Tricky Tray

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton High School Lacrosse Team will be holding a Beefsteak / Tricky Tray on April 22nd at the Boys and Girls Club, 181 Colfax Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. Doors open at 6:30 pm; dinner served at 7 pm. Cost per person $40.00. Questions: email: cliftonlaxbooster@gmail.com