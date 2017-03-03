Inside The Vatican – Online Conference

SOUTH ORANGE, March 3, 2022 – The G. K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture at Seton Hall University and Inside the Vatican, are pleased to announce an online conference on the theme of “Follow the Science with G. K. Chesterton and Father Stanley L. Jaki.” A conversation with Dr. Robert Moynihan, Founder and Editor of Inside the Vatican, Dr. Geir Hasnes, Chesterton’s Bibliographer and Editor of Chesterton in Black and White, and Dr. Dermot Quinn, professor of history and editor of The Chesterton Review. Moderated by Mrs. Gloria Garafulich-Grabois, Director, G. K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture. The event will be streamed online via ZOOM. Event is free, registration is required:

Thursday, March 31 from 1:30 to 3:00 pm (ET)

Zoom registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsduCppj8pH9Eg5LrbR8_f2IuvffeblbS5

About the event

We live in an age of science. So many of our achievements in healthcare, energy, communication, and industry, may be traced to the brilliant work of men and women in laboratories. But so many of our problems, too, seem to have a scientific root. We are slaves to our gadgets. We have phones that seem smarter than us. We can prolong life at its end but destroy it at its beginning. We can blow up the world. Everywhere, we are told, the answer to our problems is to “follow the science”—even if those problems were caused by science in the first place. All of the achievements of science—even which few of us would wish to relinquish—have come at a cost.

This online conversation will look at two men who thought about science in powerful and penetrating ways. The English writer G.K. Chesterton, although not a scientist, had important things to say about the natural world and natural theology. In fact, according to Father Stanley Jaki, he was a “seer of science,” a man with deeper insight into the nature of scientific knowledge than many scientists themselves. Father Jaki, himself a brilliant physicist and philosopher, was also an important and insightful thinker about science, religion, and the modern world. The author of over forty books and winner of the Templeton Prize for Religion in 1987, he was among the best-known priest-scientists of the twentieth century. The conference will consist of a set of reflections on the scientific thought of both men followed by conversation and questions and answers.