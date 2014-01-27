Teen Dreams Can Come True

Ocean County Library’s Prom Dress Giveaway Returns

TOMS RIVE, NJ – The dress that meant a lifetime of school Spring Formal memories can create them again, for an Ocean County student this year. The Ocean County Library will conduct its annual Prom Dress Giveaway at three branches in March and April.

The 14th Prom Dress Giveaway continues the Library’s cherished tradition of bringing joy to young adults by enabling them to attend their senior or junior proms, spring formals, or eighth-grade dances, regardless of financial circumstances.

Donated formal wear will be given absolutely free of charge, and no registration is required. The Prom Dress Giveaway will take place 3 PM to 8 PM at:

Toms River Branch

101 Washington Street, 732-349-6200; Tuesday, March 29; Wednesday, March 30; Thursday, March 31

Little Egg Harbor Branch

290 Mathistown Road, 609-294-1197; Tuesday, April 5; Wednesday, April 6

Brick Branch

301 Chambers Bridge Road, 732-477-4513; Tuesday, April 19; Wednesday, April 20.

In the interest of health and safety, the number of simultaneous occupants in each branch’s meeting room will be regulated.

