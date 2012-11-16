New Virtual Art Exhibit: Destination: New Jersey – People and Places

CLIFTON, NJ – Due to the exponential and contagious spread of the Omicron variant virus and extenuating circumstances, the exhibit that was scheduled from the Butler Institute of American Art for January/February at the Clifton Arts Center Gallery: “Fred Staloff: Origins of a Modernist” has been rescheduled for March of 2022. Details to follow in the coming weeks.

In lieu of the exhibit, a substitute virtual exhibit honoring New Jersey can be seen on our website at: www.cliftonartscenter.org . This exhibit Destination: New Jersey – People and Places focuses on a visual tour of New Jersey as a destination to find people and places. From the Skylands regions to the breathtaking mountain scenery, New Jersey is virtually highlighted via unique artworks as a place to visit and see the rich diversity it has to offer to everyone.

Online Product Store Announced

The Clifton Arts Center appreciates and thanks everyone for their continued support. A new, online product store is open. These products feature the works of Clifton artist, Michael Gabriele and vintage photos of the Clifton Arts Center and come in a variety of designs.

Please note that the Clifton Arts Center does not have any physical inventory of products, all orders must be placed online. When ordering through Zazzle, consider joining their free shipping program Zazzle Black – for only $9.99 per year. Orders ship free. This can be a huge savings when shipping heavy or breakable items like mugs.