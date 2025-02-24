2025 Prom Dress Giveaway: Now The Magic Begins

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Thanks to contributions by generous Ocean County Library patrons and donors, dazzling dresses and glittering gowns are about to adorn students throughout the county. OCL’s 2025 Prom Dress Giveaway is ready to begin.

If you’re a student in grades 8 through 12 in need of a dress for prom or a dance, stop by one of the following Library branches to see our collection of free, gently worn, freshly dry-cleaned evening wear:

Toms River Branch – 101 Washington Street, (732) 349-6200, 4 PM until 8 PM Monday, March 17 through Wednesday, March 19

– 101 Washington Street, (732) 349-6200, 4 PM until 8 PM Monday, March 17 through Wednesday, March 19 Little Egg Harbor Branch – 290 Mathistown Road, (609) 294-1197, 4 PM until 8 PM Tuesday, March 25 and Wednesday, March 26

– 290 Mathistown Road, (609) 294-1197, 4 PM until 8 PM Tuesday, March 25 and Wednesday, March 26 Jackson Branch – 2 Jackson Drive, (732) 928-4400, 4 PM until 8 PM Tuesday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 2

The Ocean County Library Prom Dress Giveaway enables students in grades 8 through 12 to attend their junior or senior proms, spring formals, or eighth grade dances, regardless of their financial circumstances.

All garments have been sorted by OCL staffers and teen volunteers and will be displayed according to size and color. All dresses are given free of charge. No registration is required.

See the schedule at https://tinyurl.com/OclPromDress.For more information, visit the Library’s online Calendar of Events or call any of the three participating branches.

OCL turns 100 this year and you're why we're celebrating!