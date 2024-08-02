100 Years of Polish Sailing

CHICAGO—The Polish Museum of America and the National Maritime Museum in Gdansk (Poland) invite visitors to delve into the fascinating maritime history of Poland, tracing the evolution of yachting over the past century. The exhibit August 17, 2024 – March 15, 2025. 100 Years of Polish Sailing presents the Polish sailing community and documents historic transatlantic voyages of sailors from Poland as well as Chicago, including the voyages of the legendary Dal, captained by Andrzej Bohomolec, and Poleszuk, a scout sailing vessel manned by a crew of five young Polish scouts. Both of these sailboats had their final port of call in Chicago.

Opening reception will be held on Friday, August 16, 2024, 7 to 9 pm, at the Polish Museum of America in Chicago with refreshments and entertainment provided by Mlynn Sea Shanties Music Band. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

SPECIAL REGATTA COMMEMORATING THE 100th ANNIVERSARY OF POLISH YACHTING will be held on Saturday, August 17th, 10 am – 3 pm, at Montrose Harbor (Hosted in cooperation with the National Maritime Museum in Gdańsk). Bogdan Ogórek, PMA Regatta coordinator 708-227-7700)

Nautical artifacts, archival materials and artworks with a nautical theme form a beautiful thread in this upcoming exhibition, a collaborative effort of the Polish Museum of America and the National Maritime Museum in Gdańsk. Among the various treasures are wind-swept flags, models of sailing vessels from the 1939 World’s Fair, souvenirs related to the Sea League of America and the Polish Yachting Association, as well as memorabilia related to the Joseph Conrad Yacht Club and Polish Yacht Club. The Museum wishes to honor past and present sailors as well as to educate a new generation about this beautiful lifestyle.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore “100 Years of Polish Sailing” and discover the maritime spirit that has sailed through a century of history. The exhibition will continue to inspire and educate visitors until March 15, 2025.

The Polish Museum of America is located at 984 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642

Call 773-384-3352

100 Years of Polish Sailing | PMA (polishmuseumofamerica.org)

MUZEUM POLSKIE W AMERYCE I NARODOWE MUZEUM MORSKIE W GDAŃSKU PREZENTUJĄ:

100 LAT POLSKIEGO ŻEGLARSTWA – Wystawę celebrującą 100 lat polskiego żeglarstwa, 17 sierpnia – 15 marca 2025 roku.

WERNISAŻ: piątek, 16 sierpnia 2024 r., godz. 19-21, z poczęstunkiem i koncertem szant w wykonaniu polskiej grupy szantowej Młynn. Wydarzenie otwarte dla publiczności.

REGATY Z OKAZJI STULECIA POLSKIEGO ŻEGLARSTWA: Sobota, 17 sierpnia, godz. 10-15, w Montrose Harbor (Spotkanie we współpracy z Narodowym Muzeum Morskim w Gdańsku; koordynatorem tego wydarzenia jest Bogdan Ogórek, tel. 708-227-7700)

CHICAGO — 17 sierpnia 2024 – 15 marca 2025. Wystawa 100 lat polskiego żeglarstwa zaprasza zwiedzających do wgłębienia się w fascynującą historię morską Polski oraz zapoznania się z rozwojem żeglarstwa na przestrzeni ostatniego stulecia. Wystawa prezentuje polskie środowisko żeglarskie i dokumentuje historyczne rejsy transatlantyckie żeglarzy z Polski i Chicago, w tym rejs legendarnego jachtu Dal, którego kapitanem był Andrzej Bohomolec oraz rejs Poleszuka, żaglowca zwiadowczego z załogą pięciu młodych polskich harcerzy. Obie te żaglówki zawinęły do portu w Chicago.

Eksponaty żeglarskie, materiały archiwalne i dzieła sztuki o tematyce marynistycznej tworzą piękny wątek wystawy, będącej wspólnym dziełem Muzeum Polskiego w Ameryce i Narodowego Muzeum Morskiego w Gdańsku. Wśród różnych skarbów znajdują się smagane wiatrem bandery, modele żaglowców z Wystawy Światowej z 1939 roku, pamiątki związane z Ligą Morską w Ameryce i Polskim Związkiem Żeglarskim, a także pamiątki związane z Joseph Conrad Yacht Club i Polish Yacht Club Chicago. Pragniemy także uhonorować przeszłych i teraźniejszych żeglarzy oraz przybliżyć ten piękny styl życia nowemu pokoleniu.